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Massie: What happens in 2028? You want me to run Congress again? - clip during Thomas Massie concession speech
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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The full concession speech was uploaded last night. Cynthia

https://www.brighteon.com/58330b76-8089-47ee-a36d-bef334a2ec62

This video:

Crowd: 2028! 2028!

Massie: What happens in 2028? You want me to run Congress again?

Crowd: NO! PRESIDENT!

AIPAC just removed the congressman who tried to register AIPAC as a foreign agent

Thomas Massie — anti-war, anti-Iran war, pro-Epstein files, and author of a bill to force AIPAC to register under FARA — lost his Kentucky primary to a Trump/AIPAC-backed Navy SEAL. The ad blitz was funded heavily by pro-Israel groups.

Massie's list of sins: voted against aid to Israel, opposed the Iran war, pushed for Epstein file releases, and spent his final days in office proposing that AIPAC register as a foreign lobby.

✡️ The response was swift, expensive, and decisive: AIPAC, the Republican Jewish Coalition, and Christians United for Israel all backed his opponent and "spent heavily," according to The Times of Israel.

No foreign interference here. Just foreign-aligned money removing the one congressman who noticed.


@DD Geopolitics

@geopolitics_prime

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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