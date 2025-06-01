© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING May 30, 2025
Trump Taps Palantir to Create Master Database on Every American
https://newrepublic.com/post/195904/trump-palantir-data-americans
The Trump administration is collecting data on all Americans, and they are enlisting the data analysis company Palantir to do it.
The New York Times reports that Trump has enlisted Palantir, founded by billionaire Peter Thiel, to carry out his executive order instructing government agencies including the IRS to share data with each other.
This is the plan to destroy America with Technocracy, the AI Dystopian Nightmare of a Digital Prison. Time to take back America before they enslave We The People!
