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Bill Gates laughs at current state of American economy
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57 views • August 08, 2020
Jeff Censored!, April 29, 2020
Jeff Censored (Fake News Report) Links:
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BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/newworldagenda/
STEEMIT: https://steemit.com/@fakenewsreport
Dtube: https://d.tube/#!/c/fakenewsreport
DLive: https://dlive.io/@fakenewsreport
Twitter: @freeradiorevolu
https://twitter.com/FreeRadioRevolu
DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/jeffc
This channel can use some support:
https://www.patreon.com/newworldagenda
Jeff Censored (Fake News Report) Links:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAI2PPsCuPRM6KDbwJvSU9A/
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/newworldagenda/
STEEMIT: https://steemit.com/@fakenewsreport
Dtube: https://d.tube/#!/c/fakenewsreport
DLive: https://dlive.io/@fakenewsreport
Twitter: @freeradiorevolu
https://twitter.com/FreeRadioRevolu
DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/jeffc
This channel can use some support:
https://www.patreon.com/newworldagenda
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