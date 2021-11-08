SHERIFF CLAY HIGGINS - THE OPPRESSORS INTEND FOR YOU TO COMPLY WITH THEIR MANDATES AND COMMANDS

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"To my business brothers and sisters out there: Do not comply. Use article 3. Put your attorneys to work. Stay in your ground. You have about a year to make it and to survive."