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Christians sued again - Thou SHALT steal!
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18 views • March 29, 2020
The complaint alleges that the same photo, which Farrington licensed from the Post to use, appeared on the same day on the InfoWars site with a story by InfoWars editor-at-large Paul Joseph Watson without a photo credit.
(he just found it on the internet, he doesnt know...he's got alot of followers and he's fighting the globalists so its ok?)
https://www.statesman.com/news/20200328/lawsuit-infowars-used-epstein-death-photo-without-permission
(he just found it on the internet, he doesnt know...he's got alot of followers and he's fighting the globalists so its ok?)
https://www.statesman.com/news/20200328/lawsuit-infowars-used-epstein-death-photo-without-permission
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