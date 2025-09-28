BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump Riding Abraham Accords Craves Nobel Peace Prize
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
46 followers
6 views • 24 hours ago

We're watching the final phases of the Gaza War conclude and Trump's lusting for his Nobel Peace Prize. It looks like he's going to win at everything! The Nobel folks loathe Trump, but his Abraham accords could wage worldwide peace. Trump's peace plan will be based on greed and deals. It won't stick, but it'll be interesting to watch the proceedings. Every news story today seems to be prophetic. We are close to this time: When people are saying, “Everything is so peaceful and secure,” then destruction will suddenly come upon them, the way labor pains come upon a pregnant woman, and there is no way they will escape. 1 Thess. 5:3

Keywords
trumpisraelbible prophecyrevelationend of days
