BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Single Mom of Seven PeggySue Wells Shares Parenting Strategies that Work
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
434 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
36 views • May 25, 2022
When PeggySue Wells and her seven children came home from church one Sunday afternoon, the kids noticed their father’s car was gone and the house was dark. After discovering their father’s belongings were gone, all of the children broke down and wept in the hallway. Tragically, PeggySue’s husband had abandoned the family, leaving behind many unanswered questions and shattered hearts. Today, PeggySue shares how she successfully raised her children as a single mom, overcoming humiliation, anger, apprehension, and the trap of falling into a victim mentality. This courageous mother learned how to not only survive but thrive! “God is at work, even in this,” PeggySue shares. Discover PeggySue’s tips for conquering feelings of inadequacy as a single parent, and how we can support single mothers and their families.


TAKEAWAYS

One in every four homes in America is led by a single mother

When fear or confusion threatens to overcome you, remember to base everything on facts and not assumptions

Teach your children that they are loved and accepted by God and show them the truth in Scripture

PeggySue’s book, The 10 Best Decisions a Single Mom Can Make, is filled with wisdom about navigating single parenting for moms


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Write Way Workshop: https://bit.ly/3sciYaA
Conversation Starter PDF: https://bit.ly/39H2rFe
How to do Family Bible Time PDF: https://bit.ly/3PuMJO1

🔗 CONNECT WITH PEGGYSUE WELLS
Website: http://www.peggysuewellsdoesntwritelikeagirl.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/peggysue.wells
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/peggysuewells/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/PeggySueWells
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3MEJb9z

🔗 CONNECT WITH THE SINGLE MOM CIRCLE
Website: https://singlemomcircle.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/singlemomcircle/

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom

📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/theCCMshow

📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM

💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
Keywords
americagodchurchmotherdivorcesinglesingle momsingle mothertina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showpeggysue wells parenting for moms
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The calcium paradox: Why milk may not be the bone-building answer you were told

The calcium paradox: Why milk may not be the bone-building answer you were told

Willow Tohi
U.S. Average Diesel Prices Cross $6 a Gallon for First Time, GasBuddy Says

U.S. Average Diesel Prices Cross $6 a Gallon for First Time, GasBuddy Says

Sterling Ashworth
France&#8217;s Macron Demanding EU-Wide Social Media Ban For Kids Under 15 After Losing At Home

France’s Macron Demanding EU-Wide Social Media Ban For Kids Under 15 After Losing At Home

Morgan S. Verity
Russian Intelligence Service Says EU Urges Ukraine to Mobilize Women

Russian Intelligence Service Says EU Urges Ukraine to Mobilize Women

Garrison Vance
Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Citizenship Verification of Voters

Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Citizenship Verification of Voters

Douglas Harrington
Florida Sues Netflix, Alleging Deceptive Collection of Children&#8217;s Data

Florida Sues Netflix, Alleging Deceptive Collection of Children’s Data

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy