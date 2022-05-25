Single Mom of Seven PeggySue Wells Shares Parenting Strategies that Work

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TAKEAWAYS
One in every four homes in America is led by a single mother
When fear or confusion threatens to overcome you, remember to base everything on facts and not assumptions
Teach your children that they are loved and accepted by God and show them the truth in Scripture
PeggySue’s book, The 10 Best Decisions a Single Mom Can Make, is filled with wisdom about navigating single parenting for moms
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Write Way Workshop: https://bit.ly/3sciYaA
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How to do Family Bible Time PDF: https://bit.ly/3PuMJO1
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