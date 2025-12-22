🔥US troops stay in Syria so that they can die & trigger a War - Tucker Carlson, clip from today's interview with Matt Gaetz

🔥 US troops stay in Syria so that they can die and trigger a war — Tucker Carlson

The only reason American troops remain in Syria is to provide casualties that justify deeper military intervention and rally public "emotional commitment" to war. Tucker Carlson said.

His guest Matt Gaetz warned the deployment would lead to pointless American deaths, pointing to his defeated 2024 bill to withdraw all US forces from Syria.

"Those deaths would not be worth whatever gain is attempting to be realized in Syria. In Syria, we had troops funded by the Pentagon fighting forces funded by the CIA."