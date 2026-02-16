BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Light Within: From Epstein's Shadows to the Golden Age—A Battle for the Human Soul
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
120 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
85 views • 1 day ago

John Michael Chambers is joined by retired Australian Army Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Bosi for a sweeping, deep-dive conversation on the cultural, spiritual, and geopolitical shifts underway as the old world collapses and the new one struggles to be born.


Together, they explore the deliberate democratization of media and entertainment—how the same tools once used to control the masses are now being turned toward liberation, from AI-generated music to independent films that challenge the Hollywood narrative. Bosi offers a masterclass on the casting of the current "movie" we're all living in: why figures like Pam Bondi, Kevin Warsh, and even Mike Pence were placed in specific roles, and how the public's inability to read the script leads to confusion and misplaced outrage.


The conversation moves from the psychological warfare of the Epstein releases to the spiritual warfare embedded in ancient texts, touching on the 700+ books of the Bible reportedly recovered from Vatican vaults, the parallels between Sumerian mythology and biblical flood narratives, and the urgent need for humanity to strip away false identities and embrace the light within.


This is not a news recap. It is a philosophical and strategic briefing for those ready to become more than they were—because the golden age depends on it.


Let the dead bury the dead. Become something new.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/


Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!

ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
spiritual warfaremike pencepsychological warfareindependent filmpam bondigolden agejohn michael chambersricardo bosicultural shiftai musickevin warshmedia democratizationepstein releasesvatican vaultssumerian mythologyflood narrative
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Echoes of Resistance: Exposing Zionism and the brutal truth behind Israel&#8217;s colonial project

Echoes of Resistance: Exposing Zionism and the brutal truth behind Israel’s colonial project

Kevin Hughes
A Trap in the Gulf: Why Trump&#8217;s Naval Buildup Near Iran Could End in Catastrophe

A Trap in the Gulf: Why Trump’s Naval Buildup Near Iran Could End in Catastrophe

Mike Adams
The Trans-Atlantic unraveling: How American political tremors are forcing a European reckoning

The Trans-Atlantic unraveling: How American political tremors are forcing a European reckoning

Lance D Johnson
Countdown to Annihilation: The globalists&#8217; blueprint for total control

Countdown to Annihilation: The globalists’ blueprint for total control

Kevin Hughes
From raids to replies: Controversial ex-Border Patrol boss Bovino takes social media by storm — defiant, sarcastic and unapologetic

From raids to replies: Controversial ex-Border Patrol boss Bovino takes social media by storm — defiant, sarcastic and unapologetic

Belle Carter
Munich conference exposes widening US-Europe strategic rift over defense and Ukraine

Munich conference exposes widening US-Europe strategic rift over defense and Ukraine

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy