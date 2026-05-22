👺 Fox News appearance of ex-Deputy Commander of US Central Command stuns users

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Instead of discussing Robert Harward’s view on the US-Iran standoff, many users immediately pointed to “the neck line” and started speculating that it was an actor wearing a face mask.
Neither Harward nor Fox News has yet commented on the matter.
It's all a show folks......
Source @Geopolitics Prime
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