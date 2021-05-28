Dr. Robert Wilmer accused Fauci of genocide.... 30 yrs ago

Dr Robert E Willner author of the book ‘Deadly Deception’ was very outspoken about the corruption during the HIV epidemic. He would inject himself publicly with the blood of a supposed HIV patient to prove it did not cause AIDS, nor was it even real. The courage of men like himself is what is needed more now than any time before as the governments and medical institutions are doing the same thing now but worse.Dr Willner, who championed the view that AIDS is not caused by HIV infection, condemned members of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for allegedly perpetrating the “most horrible scandal and scam” ever perpetrated in the name of science and all history by claiming that it is.“None of the proposed explanations, of which there are more than forty, as to the modus operandi of HIV, nor the virus-AIDS hypothesis itself, are based on scientifically acceptable evidence or proof. The available laboratory evidence speaks against the hypothesis. The remainder of the evidence is epidemiological, and even that, when scrutinized and truthfully presented without first being selectively screened, proves that HIV is innocent of any involvement in AIDS,” he wrote in a 1994 White Paper.Full link to this conference here 👇