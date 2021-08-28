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The Headline Woman (1935)
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34 views • August 28, 2021
Stars: Heather Angel, Roger Pryor, Ford Sterling
Director: William Nigh
When the daughter of a newspaper publisher is falsely charged with murder, a reporter on her father's paper goes into hiding with her. At first hoping to get an exclusive story, the reporter eventually finds himself falling in love and trying to find the real killer.
Director: William Nigh
When the daughter of a newspaper publisher is falsely charged with murder, a reporter on her father's paper goes into hiding with her. At first hoping to get an exclusive story, the reporter eventually finds himself falling in love and trying to find the real killer.
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