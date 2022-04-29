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America Has Officially Been Conquered by Pedophiles – FULL SHOW MUST WATCH 4/28/22
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61 views • April 29, 2022
Biden declares your children BELONG to the state while the Department of Justice announces official plan to sexualize children at age five! Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin threatens to use “super-weapons” if NATO continues to escalate war in Ukraine. It’s essential to watch & share THIS LINK because the world is more volatile than ever before!
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