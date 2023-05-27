Rodney Holmes: drums
Karl Perazzo: percussion
Raul Rekow: congas
Benny Rietveld: bass
Carlos Santana: lead guitar
Rob Thomas: vocals
Chester Thompson: keyboards
Jeff Cressman & José Abel Figueroa: trombones
Julius Melendez & William Ortiz: trumpets
Written by Itaal Shur & Rob Thomas
Santana | Supernatural (1999)
