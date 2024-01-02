Consequences of a missile attack in Kharkov this morning.
and
Four “Olha” MLRS missiles were intercepted by air defense systems over the Belgorod region at about 12.00 - Russian Ministry of Defense
Adding:
Russian Ministry of Defense:
The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a group strike with long-range precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine that were carrying out orders for the production of missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and the repair of weapons and military equipment in Kiev and its suburbs, as well as missile storage sites, ammunition and aircraft weapons supplied to the Kiev regime by Western countries. The target of the strike has been achieved. All objects are hit.
Adding what Zelensky said:
NarcoFuhrer Zelensky:
On January 2, 2024, the Russian inhumans struck again. Almost a hundred missiles of various types. At least 70 missiles were shot down. Almost 60 of them are in the Kiev region. Kharkov was also hit hard. The liquidation of the consequences is now underway.
"Patriots", "Iris", "Nasams" - each such system has already saved at least hundreds of lives. And Russia will be responsible for every life taken.
Glory to Ukraine!
