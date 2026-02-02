Anti-United States of Israel protests in Istanbul, Turkey.

Adding:

Supreme Leader of Best Deals says that India has agreed to "stop buying Russian oil, and buy much more from the US".

The head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry Szijjártó stated that Hungary has filed a lawsuit against the EU's decision to completely stop the import of energy from Russia.

💬The situation with the power outage schedules in Kiev is not expected to improve yet due to the frosts and damages, says Kiev City Administration spokeswoman Ekaterina Pop.