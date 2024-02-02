Brighteon Broadcast News, Feb 2, 2024 - Hey America, your REPLACEMENTS have arrived!

- Immigration, FDA's informed consent, and US-Russia tensions. (0:03)

- Immigration and violence in New York City. (3:07)

- Cybersecurity, politics, and unsolved mysteries. (5:43)

- Food supply, farming, and depopulation. (10:55)

- Nutrition, food independence, and AI-powered knowledge in a collapse. (16:58)

- AI-powered language model for prepping and survival. (22:22)

- Strange occurrences in Peruvian Amazon village. (29:20)

- Mysterious face-peeling phenomenon in Amazon jungle. (31:55)

- Unexplained face removals in the Amazon. (36:42)

- Mysterious nighttime incursions in an Amazonian village. (41:15)

- Strange abduction incident in remote Peruvian village. (47:28)

- UFO sightings in Amazonian cultures. (52:38)

- Face peelers in Amazon villages. (1:01:42)

- Mysterious hoverboards in Peru. (1:06:55)

- UFO sightings in the Amazon with a focus on Peruvian and Brazilian cases. (1:17:01)





