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The Stew Peters Show 11. 8. 21. COMPLETE SHOW
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333 views • November 09, 2021
Biden Pedophilia CONFIRMED - Mandatory DRAFT Looms - Child DEADLY Vaxx and MORE!
A year ago, National File's Patrick Howley broke a huge story regarding Ashley Biden's diary and some very odd entries involving inappropriate showers with her father Joe. He joins Stew today to discuss the FBI raids on the homes of James O'Keefe and other associates who obtained and published the very real diary.
A mother in Rochester, Massachusetts was shocked to find out that her son was locked out of school, and left in 45-degree weather, for the high crime of not wearing a mask. Heather Wedge joins Stew to discuss what happened, and what the police told her when they arrived to investigate the abuse.
Over the weekend kid-sized needles were injected into the arms of millions of American children after jabs were approved for 5-11 year old's, but is it even legal? Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew to detail how all Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) are medically criminal, and lack real scientific backing.
As the U.S. military's vaccination deadline fast approaches hundreds of thousands of soldiers are facing forced separation after refusing the clot shot. This is happening as China continues to saber rattle about invading Taiwan after Christmas. Stew Peters Show investigative journalist Edward Szall shares a shocking report based on several interviews with Pentagon insiders, who have been warned that the Biden administration is planning to implement a draft to replace key personnel and justify it by potentially starting World War 3 with Beijing.
It’s more obvious than ever that everyone in power is lying about the real side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines. They aren’t being honest about the teenagers and young adults suffering from myocarditis, paralysis, and other ailments, nor the hundreds of thousands of adverse events already reported in VAERS. But Robert Agee, head of Banners for Freedom, wont let the truth be hidden and joins Stew today to discuss his fight against medical tyranny.
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A year ago, National File's Patrick Howley broke a huge story regarding Ashley Biden's diary and some very odd entries involving inappropriate showers with her father Joe. He joins Stew today to discuss the FBI raids on the homes of James O'Keefe and other associates who obtained and published the very real diary.
A mother in Rochester, Massachusetts was shocked to find out that her son was locked out of school, and left in 45-degree weather, for the high crime of not wearing a mask. Heather Wedge joins Stew to discuss what happened, and what the police told her when they arrived to investigate the abuse.
Over the weekend kid-sized needles were injected into the arms of millions of American children after jabs were approved for 5-11 year old's, but is it even legal? Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew to detail how all Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) are medically criminal, and lack real scientific backing.
As the U.S. military's vaccination deadline fast approaches hundreds of thousands of soldiers are facing forced separation after refusing the clot shot. This is happening as China continues to saber rattle about invading Taiwan after Christmas. Stew Peters Show investigative journalist Edward Szall shares a shocking report based on several interviews with Pentagon insiders, who have been warned that the Biden administration is planning to implement a draft to replace key personnel and justify it by potentially starting World War 3 with Beijing.
It’s more obvious than ever that everyone in power is lying about the real side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines. They aren’t being honest about the teenagers and young adults suffering from myocarditis, paralysis, and other ailments, nor the hundreds of thousands of adverse events already reported in VAERS. But Robert Agee, head of Banners for Freedom, wont let the truth be hidden and joins Stew today to discuss his fight against medical tyranny.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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