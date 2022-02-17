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Hemmorhagic Fever can come next. English after 4,10
Swedish Rebel
Swedish Rebel
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141 views • February 17, 2022
1. Exclusive: Whistleblower Exposes CCP’s Plan to Release Hemmorhagic Fever and Rule the World Through Biosecurity
https://www.infowars.com/posts/exclusive-whistleblower-exposes-ccps-plan-to-release-hemmorhagic-fever-and-rule-the-world-through-biosecurity/
2. Top Chinese Whistleblower Warns CCP May Deploy Hemorrhagic Fever Virus At Winter Olympics
https://www.infowars.com/posts/top-chinese-whistleblower-warns-ccp-deploying-hemorrhagic-fever-virus-at-winter-olympics/
3. MAX IGAN TALKS ABOUT THE ELITE'S PLAN TO HOOK UP EVERYONE TO A HIVE MIND AND HIJACK PERSONALITIES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G3jw0j1UhXGM/
4. Trudeau's Dark Pedophilia Network Exposed: Human Trafficking, Sex Crimes, And Pedophilia
https://rumble.com/vv4cdm-trudeaus-dark-pedophilia-network-exposed-human-trafficking-sex-crimes-and-p.html
5. Tyrants cook protestors alive: Laser microwaves deployed on anti-globalist crusaders.
https://www.brighteon.com/dbc0f970-f6b3-4029-9b45-df686d58b5e1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/search/channel?q=Denny%20Abrahamsson
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Im also on Telegram with my name Denny Abrahamsson.
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai, Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 or Ica Bank account 9271-2403061 My email is [email protected] or [email protected]
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