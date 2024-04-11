Create New Account
ActInf GuestStream 048.1 ~ Arthur Juliani & Adam Safron "Deep CANALs"
"Deep CANALs: A Deep Learning Approach to Refining the Canalization Theory of Psychopathology"

Arthur Juliani, Adam Safron, Ryota Kanai

10.31234/osf.io/uxmz6

https://psyarxiv.com/uxmz6/


Active Inference Institute information:

Website: https://activeinference.org/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/InferenceActive

Discord: https://discord.gg/8VNKNp4jtx

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ActiveInference/

Active Inference Livestreams: https://coda.io/@active-inference-institute/livestreams


