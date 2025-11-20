© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Zelenskyy invests $500 million ‘of his own money’! In a ski resort in Western Ukraine .
Where do you think this has come from?
His co- investors are ‘surprise surprise’ Blackrock and JP Morgan.
Source @Andrew Bridgen
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!