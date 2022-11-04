Is Dying Suddenly 'Activated' by Diff BLOOD Types? Coroners drop MORE Secrets of the Morgue!

Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine





Nov 3, 2022





Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired with DeAnna Lorraine! DeAnna is first joined by UK Coroner, Embalmer & Funeral Director Wallace Hooker, who will share more testimonies and secrets of the "morgue," the shocking death toll he's been seeing since the Vaccine roll-out, and other bizarre things he's been witnessing in the bodies of the DEAD. Must-watch and share interview!





Then DeAnna is joined by the Bad-ass Tina Forte, who is running for Congress against AOC in the Bronx.





Then she's joined by political January 6th Prisoner Jeremy Brown - Green Beret and Special Forces who is interviewing from PRISON to talk about his congressional campaign in Florida that he's been somehow running while behind bars, and his election next week.





WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!





Make sure you FOLLOW DeAnna on Gettr, Truth Social, Telegram and Gab: @RealDeAnnaLorraine and join her Telegram channel and live chat during the show and throughout the week! http://t.me/deannasChannel





Protect your wealth, Invest with our friends at Goldco. Use this link, and receive up to $10k in FREE SILVER: https://goldco.com/shots





Support Shots Fired, and get prepared! Visit Christian-Owned https://HeavensHarvest.com and use Promocode SHOTSFIRED for 5% Off!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1rcz46-is-dying-suddenly-activated-by-diff-blood-types-coroners-drop-more-secrets-.html



