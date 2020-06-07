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EVERYTHING THAT WE HAVE BEEN TOLD BY THE SYSTEM IS A LIE - MAX IGAN (VIDEO)
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2811 views • June 07, 2020
Rule #1 of the Rules to Awakening is EVERYTHING YOU HAVE EVER BEEN TAUGHT IS A LIE BY DESIGN. I wrote the 5 Rules to Awakening and the 4 Sources of Disinformation back in 2012, to help others achieve CONSCIOUSNESS at a much faster pace. So many so-called Truthers are only partly Awake, because they still haven't figured out who is lying to them in the first place, and how deep the deception goes. I thank Australian MAX IGAN for the back-up. Please check out his LBRY.TV channel and make sure you FOLLOW him. If you want to put your Awakening on the FAST TRACK, you need to learn what the 5 Rules to Awakening & the 4 Sources of Disinformation are. You will still need to do all of your own research, but it will help you from having to REINVENT THE WHEEL, and to learn from others that have achieved CONSCIOUSNESS AWARENESS ahead of you. Enjoy, this is a real eye opening video. Depending on how long you have been in The Truth Movement and how much research you have already done, many of you will not be able to keep your COGNITIVE DISSONANCE under control! Christians are brainwashed so badly that they would sum up Romans 13:1-7: Because God has ordained government authority for our good, we must be subject to our government. In other words, the Divine Right of Kings is still in effect. Christians are to beLIEve that the Royals are divinely chosen by God, and thus the governments created by the Royals are also ordained by God. This is all complete BS, because Religions and Religious Texts are Fake, and Governments are Mind Control Organizations. Both Governments and Religions are two of of the 4 Sources of Disinformation.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
Max Igan at The Crowhouse on LBRY.TV
https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
Max Igan at The Crowhouse on LBRY.TV
https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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