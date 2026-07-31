Next-Generation Battlefield, an interview with Michael Yon, Steve Murray and Michael Farris

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Technology is rapidly reshaping how experts think about modern warfare. Advances in drones, autonomous systems, manufacturing, and battlefield coordination are raising new questions about military strategy, defense costs, and future conflicts. As innovation accelerates, understanding these developments has never been more important. Watch the latest interview to explore different perspectives on next-generation battlefield technologies and how they could influence global security in the years ahead.
#FutureTech #GlobalSecurity #Innovation #CurrentAffairs #Technology
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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