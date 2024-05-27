Gaza Evacuated Families From Rafah Go Back To Their Khan Younis Homes And Live on top of Rubble
Aljazeera Mubasher
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sRR2d8g7JG8
بيتي أولى فيّ".. عائلات نازحة من رفح تقيم فوق ركام منازلها
“My home is more important to me.” Displaced families from Rafah live on top of the rubble of their homes
