Gaza Evacuated Families From Rafah Go Back To Their Khan Younis Homes And Live on top of Rubble
alltheworldsastage
Published 13 hours ago

Gaza Evacuated Families From Rafah Go Back To Their Khan Younis Homes And Live on top of Rubble


Aljazeera Mubasher

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sRR2d8g7JG8


بيتي أولى فيّ".. عائلات نازحة من رفح تقيم فوق ركام منازلها


“My home is more important to me.” Displaced families from Rafah live on top of the rubble of their homes


israelpalestinegenocidegazaforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewarsgazawar

