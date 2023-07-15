Positive from the LuxOr show

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Seaport. Helsinki.
While normal people enjoy Helsinki, Luxor, of course... Dancing!
They can't dance in any way, aim, get pumped up and contort themselves enough!
Fashion and Dance Theater Show LuxorThe dance and gymnastics show "Lux'Or" is a professional show project, winner of many dance and modeling competitions.
Show Luxor, created in 2006 in St. Petersburg, unites exclusively high-level masters: Masters of Sports in rhythmic gymnastics, Masters of Sports in ballroom dancing, graduates of the Academy of Russian Ballet, as well as talented designers - all those who have devoted their entire lives to the world of fashion and dance.
https://www.tiktok.com/@show_luxor
https://www.instagram.com/show_luxor/
A series of videos from CMCproduction video studio:
"Stylish video"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zius2U6yIyc
"The atmosphere of passion Show Luxor"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4sJOSBz68Q
Stylish Video Show Luxor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjL8ACaUP14
Show Luxor (Video clip for the Luxor Show program)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PjQtAvN_hlY
Full publication, a lot of photos, performances, recreation and personal life, videos, comments:
Dance and gymnastics show Show Luxor (Part 1)
https://dzen.ru/a/YsndkVPjlyTggyss
Dance and gymnastics show Show Luxor (Part 2)
https://dzen.ru/a/YsqvOLFVEmdTTQK3
Dance is your pulse. Luxor Show Ballet
https://dzen.ru/a/Yz7z5IchhEi-S30H
LuxOr Fashion and Dance Theater Show Ballet
https://dzen.ru/a/Y0rasjcZkH6O-zR-