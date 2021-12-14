90 Percent of All Bitcoins Mined as of 13Dec21

Ninety percent of all bitcoins have been mined as of December 13, according to data from blockchain tracker Blockchain.com. The feat means 18.89 million bitcoins – of a maximum of 21 million – are now on the open market.



In 2021, it hit a high of $69k (November); then, dropped to $42,587 (December). Loss of 38.3-percent.



Mining bitcoin 2009 (rewarded 50 bitcoins for each block mined). At the time it was worth 3/10ths of 1-cent.



I. Halvings: 2012 (25 bitcoins), 2016 (12.5 bitcoins), 2020 (6.25 bitcoins). Will halve every 4 years.

A. 18.89-million of 21-million bitcoin has been mined. The last bitcoin will be mined 120-years from 2021.

B. Miners currently receive 6.25 bitcoin for each block they manage to mine, which would reportedly drop to 3.125 bitcoin after the next halving in 2024.



II. Not all of the 21 million tokens are expected to be available on the open market.

A. Some 3.7 million bitcoins have reportedly been ‘lost’ for various reasons, including the loss of private keys or the deaths of owners, according to estimates by analysts at Chainalysis.

B. One million bitcoins are reportedly held by the mysterious creator of the cryptocurrency, whose pseudonym is Satoshi Nakamoto.



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