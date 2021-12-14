© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
90 Percent of All Bitcoins Mined as of 13Dec21
Follow
0
Share
Report
70 views • December 14, 2021
Ninety percent of all bitcoins have been mined as of December 13, according to data from blockchain tracker Blockchain.com. The feat means 18.89 million bitcoins – of a maximum of 21 million – are now on the open market.
In 2021, it hit a high of $69k (November); then, dropped to $42,587 (December). Loss of 38.3-percent.
Mining bitcoin 2009 (rewarded 50 bitcoins for each block mined). At the time it was worth 3/10ths of 1-cent.
I. Halvings: 2012 (25 bitcoins), 2016 (12.5 bitcoins), 2020 (6.25 bitcoins). Will halve every 4 years.
A. 18.89-million of 21-million bitcoin has been mined. The last bitcoin will be mined 120-years from 2021.
B. Miners currently receive 6.25 bitcoin for each block they manage to mine, which would reportedly drop to 3.125 bitcoin after the next halving in 2024.
II. Not all of the 21 million tokens are expected to be available on the open market.
A. Some 3.7 million bitcoins have reportedly been ‘lost’ for various reasons, including the loss of private keys or the deaths of owners, according to estimates by analysts at Chainalysis.
B. One million bitcoins are reportedly held by the mysterious creator of the cryptocurrency, whose pseudonym is Satoshi Nakamoto.
rt.com/business/543038-bitcoin-90-percent-mined/
In 2021, it hit a high of $69k (November); then, dropped to $42,587 (December). Loss of 38.3-percent.
Mining bitcoin 2009 (rewarded 50 bitcoins for each block mined). At the time it was worth 3/10ths of 1-cent.
I. Halvings: 2012 (25 bitcoins), 2016 (12.5 bitcoins), 2020 (6.25 bitcoins). Will halve every 4 years.
A. 18.89-million of 21-million bitcoin has been mined. The last bitcoin will be mined 120-years from 2021.
B. Miners currently receive 6.25 bitcoin for each block they manage to mine, which would reportedly drop to 3.125 bitcoin after the next halving in 2024.
II. Not all of the 21 million tokens are expected to be available on the open market.
A. Some 3.7 million bitcoins have reportedly been ‘lost’ for various reasons, including the loss of private keys or the deaths of owners, according to estimates by analysts at Chainalysis.
B. One million bitcoins are reportedly held by the mysterious creator of the cryptocurrency, whose pseudonym is Satoshi Nakamoto.
rt.com/business/543038-bitcoin-90-percent-mined/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.