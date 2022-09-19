Maria Zeee: “Climate Change Deniers” Targeted Next,

ZEROTIME, we cover a new Censorship Submission to target "Climate Change Deniers," as well as a new Facebook Page, 'Died Suddenly News,' which is exploding with stories of COVID-19 injection injuries and deaths as a result of the injections.

We're also joined by Aussie Farmer Wade Northausen to discuss what he and his team are doing to fight back before we expose the Climate Change King and Smart City agenda.

ZEROTIME was born out of a desperate need for the truth in Aussie news. For too long, the mainstream media has been lying to the Australian people. Zeee Media commits to bringing you the truth, highlighting key issues the world is facing, how it affects our country and the dangers to our democracy