Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
It Would Be An Awful Waste Of Space
channel image
Son of the Republic
632 Subscribers
14 views
Published Yesterday

There are 400 billion stars out there just in our galaxy alone.

If only one out of a million of those had planets, and just one out of a million of those had life, and just one out of a million of those had intelligent life, there would be literally millions of civilizations out there.


Contact | 1997

Keywords
contactmatthew mcconaugheyjodie foster

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket