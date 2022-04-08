© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL SHOW: Mainstream Media Humiliated At “Disinformation” Summit
Follow
2
Share
Report
81 views • April 08, 2022
Harrison Smith guest hosts as he exposes the lies being pushed by the MSM on the public and other important news in the first hour. Then Dr. Jane Ruby takes over and talks with a special guest named Christopher Key who is doing activism by pointing out the true dangers of the vaccine. Also Dr. Jane explores what is going on in America's water supply all on today's exciting episode of the War Room!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.