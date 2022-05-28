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As The Russian Army Advancing even more. over 45k Rotten Dead NAZI🐽, a Bit Over 8k so Far Surrendered and Arrested. Or As the West say '' Evacuated '' to PRISON👌🏻
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92 views • May 28, 2022
As The Russian Army Advancing even more.
over 45k Rotten Dead NAZI🐽,
a Bit Over 8k so Far Surrendered and Arrested.
Or As the West say '' Evacuated '' to PRISON👌🏻
We Got this Special Night Sky View From Over the NATO NAZI Militia In Ukraine.
The Russian are No Joke, The NAZI Are Being Burned Alive
I'm Waiting for the Russian officials to announce How MANY BRITS, US and FRENCH Armed forces and others from the EU. are being Captured plus the dead Ones.
💥 to be announced SOON
over 45k Rotten Dead NAZI🐽,
a Bit Over 8k so Far Surrendered and Arrested.
Or As the West say '' Evacuated '' to PRISON👌🏻
We Got this Special Night Sky View From Over the NATO NAZI Militia In Ukraine.
The Russian are No Joke, The NAZI Are Being Burned Alive
I'm Waiting for the Russian officials to announce How MANY BRITS, US and FRENCH Armed forces and others from the EU. are being Captured plus the dead Ones.
💥 to be announced SOON
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