Prophetic Witness Movement International - Israel: In The Time Of The Tribulation

#Israel #Tribulation #Jesus #Sermon #Petra #Escape #EndTimes #antichrist #IDF #SlideShow #Presentation #PhilipJones #PWMI #PropheticWitnessMovementInternational #Christian #God #ChartridgeMissionChurch #chesham #thefriendliestfellowship #LearningTheBibleTogether





Philip Jones returns with another thought-provoking slideshow presentation on behalf of the Prophetic Witness Movement International. Packed with scholarly insights and helpful illustrations, this sermon is a must-watch for students of Israel's primary role in end-time prophecy.





PWMI YouTube Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeLtfVhcCUFuyGKFjFuMvHYisBgJ82CXP





Chartridge Mission Church, a beacon of faith, was founded in 1844 and remains in the village of Chartridge, just outside Chesham, in the picturesque Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.





We are a warm and welcoming fellowship and would be delighted to have you visit us in person. Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm, followed by refreshments.





Our Church is fully accessible, with wheelchair ramps and an accessible toilet, ensuring everyone can participate in our services.





Chartridge Mission Church, Chapel Lane, Chartridge, Chesham, Buckinghamshire, HP5 2TH





The village Church with an international audience.





Support our work at Chartridge Mission Church:





Donations via Stewardship.org.uk:





https://www.stewardship.org.uk/partners/20005300





Cheques can be made payable to Chartridge Mission Church and sent to the above address for the attention of Pastor Barry Kempson.





Recorded on Sunday, 22nd February 2026.





Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm.





www.Chartridge.UK





The Friendliest Fellowship.