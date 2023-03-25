Welcome To Proverbs Club.Ignore Threats Of The Wicked.
Proverbs 24:19-20 (NIV).
19) Do not fret because of evildoers
or be envious of the wicked,
20) for the evildoer has no future hope,
and the lamp of the wicked will be snuffed out.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Do not fear or envy the Wicked.
They are hopeless and doomed.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8tpzpb
#do #not #fret #evildoers #envious #wicked #evildoer #no #future #hope #lamp #wicked #snuffed #out
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.