Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
‘Our system was built on power belonging to the people’: Rep. Crockett on civic engagement
channel image
NewsClips
3801 Subscribers
68 views
Published 21 hours ago

Rep. Jasmine Crockett joins Ali Velshi to discuss the opportunities and challenges ahead for this year’s election, the importance of civic responsibility and how serving in Congress has informed her attitude toward democracy. “None of these seats belong to us,” Rep. Crockett tells Velshi. “The power belongs to the people and it’s time for the people to take their power back. For so long people have felt powerless, they’ve said things like, ‘It doesn’t matter if we vote, they’re going to do what they want to do.’ No. The reason they want to change the laws… is because they know that your power is just that strong.”

Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates


Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:


https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html



Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket