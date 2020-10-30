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When Will We Know Who the President Is?
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65 views • October 30, 2020
The large-scale, mail-in ballot voting has got a lot of people asking the same question: when will we know who the president is?
On today’s program, we are going to be talking about everything you need to know on election night, and for the next few weeks that will follow.
We’ll be covering the flawed polls, the swing states to watch, the coronavirus, and fracking, and we’ll be explaining how all of these things will impact the results of the election. It’s going to be a rapid-fire show today, filled with a lot of information you don’t want to miss.
Please stay tuned until the end of the show, as we will be playing a very special, and very important message sent to us from Rabbi Jonathan Cahn.
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
On today’s program, we are going to be talking about everything you need to know on election night, and for the next few weeks that will follow.
We’ll be covering the flawed polls, the swing states to watch, the coronavirus, and fracking, and we’ll be explaining how all of these things will impact the results of the election. It’s going to be a rapid-fire show today, filled with a lot of information you don’t want to miss.
Please stay tuned until the end of the show, as we will be playing a very special, and very important message sent to us from Rabbi Jonathan Cahn.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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