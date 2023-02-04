Create New Account
The Octopus of the Digital-Financial Complex (Exposing the Octopus in Finance) | www.kla.tv/24980
Kla.TV - English
Published 17 days ago

One crisis after another shakes the world. There is a threat of recession as well as hunger and poverty for millions of people. Is this now coincidence or is there a power that is able to control such developments worldwide?

▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Keywords
economycrisislobbyingernst wolffdigital financial complex

