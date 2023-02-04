The Octopus of the Digital-Financial Complex (Exposing the Octopus in Finance) | www.kla.tv/24980

One crisis after another shakes the world. There is a threat of recession as well as hunger and poverty for millions of people. Is this now coincidence or is there a power that is able to control such developments worldwide?



👉 https://kla.tv/24980





▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en



▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -

Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en





▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





Corona, Ukraine and energy crisis

www.merkur.de/welt/corona-energiekrise-ukraine-krieg-armut-deutschland-ungleichheit-export-91867726.html

https://de.euronews.com/2022/04/13/immer-mehr-armut-und-hunger-hilfsorganisation-oxfam-legt-dustere-vorhersage-vor

www.merkur.de/politik/verband-13-millionen-menschen-von-armut-gefaehrdet-zr-91637688.html

www.finanzen.net/nachricht/aktien/duestere-aussichten-globale-rezession-erwartet-iwf-senkt-wachstumsprognose-34-das-schlimmste-kommt-noch-34-11785377





Main source

www.youtube.com/watch?v=IfsYaldMoQY

https://alpenschau.com/ernst-wolff-great-reset-world-economic-forum-alles-laeuft-nach-plan-video/





BlackRock and Vanguard’s influence on business, governments and central banks

https://uncutnews.ch/the-corbett-report-wie-blackrock-die-welt-eroberte-teil-1/

https://uncutnews.ch/wer-regiert-die-welt-blackrock-und-vanguard/





Rothschild and BlackRock

www.freisleben-news.com/wie-blackrock-zu-rothschild-billionen-gekommen-ist/





BlackRock / Larry Fink and the WEF

https://uncutnews.ch/the-corbett-report-wie-blackrock-die-welt-eroberte-teil-2/





Young Global Leader of the WEF

https://dieunbestechlichen.com/2022/02/young-global-leaders-des-weltwirtschaftsforums-aufgedeckt/

https://transition-news.org/nzz-hauptgeschaftsfuhrer-ist-young-global-leader-des-wef





Elon Musk

www.americaoutloud.com/elon-musk-is-a-former-klaus-schwab-wef-young-global-leader/

https://alpenschau.com/ernst-wolff-elon-musk-und-twitter-die-grosse-spaltung-der-gesellschaft-video/





Jeff Bezos

https://wentworthreport.com/2022/01/07/klaus-schwabs-young-global-leaders-school-rules-the-world/





UN dominated by the corporations or the WEF

https://norberthaering.de/macht-kontrolle/un-foundation/

www.forum-csr.net/News/14207/Davos-%E2%80%9EPartnerschaft%E2%80%9C-von-UN-und-Weltwirtschaftsforum-beenden.html

www.fian.de/aktuelles/die-vereinten-nationen-und-das-world-economic-forum-eine-fatale-verbindung/





Open Society Stiftung

www.kla.tv/22509





Gates Foundation and WHO

www.kla.tv/21489

www.kla.tv/22430

www.epochtimes.de/gesundheit/gates-stiftung-baut-einfluss-auf-who-aus-internationale-organisationen-kritisieren-aufnahme-in-weltgesundheitsversammlung-a2079006.html

www.deutschlandfunknova.de/beitrag/bill-and-melinda-gates-foundation-private-stiftung-nimmt-einfluss-auf-who