USAF Putting Female Hormones in Little Boy Vaccines?

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/112513846222078221 US Tax Dollars were used to pay a neighbor to steal all my toys when I was 2 going on 3 to study how I would react. From kindergarten to age 15 eating & playing with other kids was restricted thru USAF & Israel with the University of Chicago IRB MK-ULTRA. I was given shots & subjected to lots of psy-ops. All our neighbors phones were tapped. My Father was out poisoning people & male dogs in the middle of the night. He poisoned me when I was 3, I lived but my male cat suffered horrifically. Extend the post for bottom Gab link. This stuff hasn't stopped in 55 years. I have not been apologized to, or compensated. It is a slow roll Jew plan to rip off, destroy & wipe out all Whites & Christians. The EU & UK are farther along than US
