Pentagon is ramping up troop redeployments to the Middle East with an eye toward a possible amphibious operation, predicts ex-CIA analyst Larry Johnson - OAN, clip 1 of 2

US naval invasion of Iran may begin this week – ex-CIA officer

The Pentagon is ramping up troop redeployments to the Middle East with an eye toward a possible amphibious operation, predicts ex-CIA analyst Larry C. Johnson.

What military assets are being deployed:

➡️ F-16 multi role fighters

➡️ A-10 Thunderbolt close air support aircraft

➡️ AH-64 Apache attack helicopters

This highlights Trump’s aim to capture Iranian islands and gain control of the Strait of Hormuz, the expert states.

However, US anti-missile capabilities are being depleted, and several vital radars have been destroyed, he admits.

The war isn’t going according to Trump’s plans, no matter how much he lies to his people, Johnson concludes.

Adding:

Pullout strategy: Is Trump setting the stage for Arab-Iranian war of attrition in the Gulf?

From Kuwait to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, a widening arc of Gulf states is being pulled into a fast-escalating showdown with Iran.

Will there be an all-out war in the region if the US withdraws?

Gulf states join the conflict

➡️ Saudi Arabia has opened King Fahd Air Base in Taif to US forces, boosting air operations and intelligence sharing

➡️ Bahrain and Kuwait are allowing US strikes on Iran from their territory

➡️ The UAE is preparing to join the US and allies in reopening the Strait of Hormuz

What if the US exits now?

📝 Trump has signalled the US could end its war in Iran within "two or three weeks"

⏸️ But regional strife may continue, involving Israel, Gulf states, and Iran

💀 This benefits the US: letting allies and rivals bleed before it returns to grab strategic energy assets below market value

No anti-Iran coalition without the US?

Despite a shared interest in weakening Iran, Israel and Gulf states lack real unity:

♦️ Oman and Qatar favor diplomatic solutions with Iran

♦️ The Iran war has not brought Israel closer to its Gulf neighbors due to political damage from the Gaza genocide, ex-US Ambassador Michael Ratney writes for CSIS

♦️ Israel is overstretched and lacks strategic depth for a war on multiple fronts against Iran, Hezbollah, and Ansar Allah

♦️ Saudi Arabia, ranked 24th in the 2025 Global Firepower Index, could theoretically act with the UAE and allies, but experts doubt this without US support:

🇮🇷 Iranian missiles and drones easily penetrate Gulf airspace; interceptor stocks are low

❌ Gulf nations are extremely vulnerable if energy and desalination infrastructure gets hit, surviving only weeks under a worst-case scenario

🇦🇪 The UAE would forfeit its role as a financial and oil hub; Saudi Vision 2030 would stall

🇧🇭 Bahrain’s Shia majority may create chaos against its ruling Sunni leadership in the event of a broader war

🇮🇶 Iraqi groups allied with Iran have threatened Kuwait; some scholars warn Kuwait could be absorbed by Iraq

♦️ Without a united front against Iran, Middle Eastern states are more likely to seek a deal with Iran than pursue a bitter war of attrition, some observers say





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