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Meanwhile, American monitoring services have made a rather alarming statement. In particular, they stated that Russia successfully tested its latest space weapons on June 10. At the same time, it is reported that during the tests, Russia used its latest weapon directly against NATO countries. As a result, strange anomalies in the form of missing GPS signals were confirmed by all NATO countries in both eastern and western Europe. As it turned out, on the night of June 10, NATO countries began to record large-scale GPS signal failures, which literally blinded hundreds of military aircraft and ships of the North Atlantic Alliance. ................................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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