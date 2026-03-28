Constant attack on US forces in Erbil.

Adding:

The Revolutionary Guard following strikes on Iranian Universities:

Israeli and American universities in the region have become targets for a retaliatory response from Iran.

We advise all staff, professors, and students at American universities in the region, as well as residents of the surrounding areas, to stay one kilometer away from these universities to protect their lives.

Adding: Rockets from Hezbollah on the way in to Israel, (many spots on the map shown).