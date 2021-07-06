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No, this is not taken from a new film, it's a sequence from 'My Dinner With Andre', made in 1981!!!!
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122 views • July 06, 2021
A contemporary excerpt from an amazing prophetic and existential conversation over dinner:
My Dinner with Andre (1981)
(slow, but profound)
IF YOU HAVE THE STAMINA . . . . A MUST WATCH!!!! (you can find it in BitChute)
My Dinner with Andre (1981)
(slow, but profound)
IF YOU HAVE THE STAMINA . . . . A MUST WATCH!!!! (you can find it in BitChute)
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