August Daily Preservation Challenge | Wks 2 & 3 l 24/7 Dehydrating!

As they say, better late than never 🤪. I’m excited I was finally able to sit down and get this video edited; the Summer garden and all the work it entails was keeping me outdoors during the long hours of daylight. My garden is still producing but with cooler temps come less bugs, less watering, easier conditions for working outside and the shorter hours of daylight forcing me indoors. Lol.





It was tough to see any progress at first with just doing ‘a bit’ of preserving daily but by end of wk 2 I was definitely seeing it and proud of myself and then wk 3 challenged me to keep it going. Whew but well worth it!

Three Rivers Homestead started this #everybitcountschallenge; this was my first year participating and watching others share their adventures too. We are all preserving food but seeing everyone’s creativity on the what and how is so fun, educational and inspiring!







If you’re interested in the bulk food co-op, Naturallyadeal.com, where I’ve started getting lots of my produce (and meat for the dogs), here is a link to the list of their drop locations; see if there’s one near you! https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=194O5RCh-OYf6FkPlhpd_1tiTduWCvx-_&ll=38.19200868657185%2C-83.1195647&z=5







