https://gettr.com/post/p2ddtaw91cc
"I Found This Next Part Shocking: In The New Press Release From The SEC In 2023, They Say, 'In A Related Matter, In September 2021, The SEC Charged GTV And Two Other Entities With Conducting An Illegal Unregistered Offering Of The Company's Common Stock.' Here, They're Referencing Their 2021 Press Release. They Go On: 'The SEC Is Distributing The Funds Collected To Harmed Investors.' Excuse Me?! What?! The SEC Still Has Not Distributed The Funds Yet?! That Was Two Years Ago! Why Does The SEC Still Have Everyone's Money Frozen? I Did Not Even Know This Was Possible In The United States. How Is This Legal?"
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
Zach De Gregorio of @FinanceWolves talks about the SEC's outrageous treatment of GTV and its investors.
