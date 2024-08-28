Yes! they absolutely 100% COERCED and INTIMIDATED Zuckerberg Fmr. U.S. Judge Napolitano | Redacted

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
One day after Telegram's founder Pavel Durov is rounded up by the French government, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg has released a bombshell... admitting he's been colluding with the Biden administration to censor dissenting posts that are critical of the Biden Harris administration. Judge Andrew Napolitano joins Redacted to discuss.