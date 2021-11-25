Marsha Blackburn: U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee should not send American athletes to 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic

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11/21/2021 Senator Marsha Blackburn points out that the CCP has zero respect for life, they make people that don’t follow their orders disappear. It happened to Peng Shuai, Jack Ma, and is happening more and more regularly. That’s why the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee should not send American athletes to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic