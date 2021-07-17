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COVID VACCINE ABOMINATION OF DESOLATION ??? !!!
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287 views • July 17, 2021
warning to everyone that see this. could a gene altering vaccine be the abomination of desolation? i believe it could be, and will treat it as such.
Here is a pretty good video on this subject. they do a pretty good job on this.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hvnl0YKrBE0
Shalom Everyone!!!
Here is a pretty good video on this subject. they do a pretty good job on this.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hvnl0YKrBE0
Shalom Everyone!!!
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