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MAN ARRESTED ALLEGEDLY PULLS GUN ON TRUMP SUPPORTERS @ STOP THE STEAL RALLY SCHAUMBURG IL 11/29/2020
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114 views • December 24, 2020
If you listen to the video on a desktop around the 6 or 7 second mark. A cop comes into the scene and ask what did he do. And you can hear a man say he pulled a gun.
STOP THE STEAL SCHAUMBURG, IL NOV 29, 2020."
https://youtu.be/fKXz_0DI59g
MAN ARRESTED ALLEGEDLY PULLS GUN ON TRUMP SUPPORTERS @ STOP THE STEAL RALLY SCHAUMBURG IL 11/29/2020...
NOV 29, 2020 - SCHAUMBURG, IL - STOP THE STEAL RALLIES EVERY SUNDAY 12 NOON TO 3 PM UNTIL WRONG IS RIGHTED AND JUSTICE IS REALIZED! TRUMP WON! Schaumburg, IL At The Intersection Of Golf Road And Meacham Road, In The Closed Down Old Macy's Store Parking Lot.
UPDATE! Daily Herald News - GUNMAN ARRESTED AFTER PULLING GUN ON TRUMP SUPPORTERS @ STOP THE STEAL RALLY SCHAUMBURG IL ON NOV 29th, 2020 - Barbara Vitello - Daily Herald News
A Wisconsin man who prosecutors say displayed a loaded handgun after a confrontation in Schaumburg on Sunday was charged with unlawful use of a weapon. Robert Mooers, of Madison, Wisconsin, was held on $4,000 bail and ordered to surrender any firearms he possesses. According to Schaumburg police, about 100 supporters of President Donald Trump gathered near Golf and Meacham roads from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday to protest election results.
About 12 counter protesters were also present, said Schaumburg Sgt. Karen McCartney. After receiving a report of a driver with a pistol, Schaumburg police stopped a vehicle matching the description, which was driven by Mooers, Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Nicole Murphy said. Mooers told police someone reached into his car and struck him in the face after he and his wife engaged with the person, Murphy said. Mooers also told police he had a loaded weapon under the seat. Officers recovered a .9 mm pistol containing a bullet in the chamber, Murphy said. Mooers does not possess a Firearm Owner's Identification card, Murphy said. According to his attorney, Mooers was struck in the face. Appearing in a Rolling Meadows courtroom via Zoom, Mooers had a visible bruise below his left eye. (PHOTO INFO BELOW: NO VISIBLE EVIDENCE MOOERS WAS STRUCK IN THE FACE, BELOW HIS LEFT EYE. NO REDNESS, NO WATERING OR TEARING AND OF COURSE NO BRUISE). Arguing Mooers had "no violence in his background," Assistant Cook County Public Defender Bailee Myers requested reasonable bond. Mooers next appears in court on Dec. 16, 2020 https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20201130/wisconsin-man-arrested-on-gun-charge-following-schaumburg-protest
PHOTOS AND VIDEO FOOTAGE! GO TO: NoPcBsNews.Com
https://nopcbsnews.com/gunman-arrested-after-pulling-gun-on-trump-supporters-stop-the-steal-rally-schaumburg-il-11-29-2020
Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich to Newsmax TV: Election Fraud Is a 'Time-Honored Tradition' in Dem Cities!
Coming out of the Democratic Chicago political establishment I know how they operate,” he said, pointing out Democrats control the political apparatus that counts the votes, the polling places, and the people who count the votes. “It’s a time-honored tradition" he said of Democratic election fraud. He said Americans should rise up and peacefully protest against the political establishment. He called the cause larger than backing the president because it’s about having "fair and free elections." FULL ARTICLE AND VIDEO INTERVIEW!
https://www.newsmax.com/t/newsmax/art...
Rod Blagojevich: Democrats Committing “Widespread” Voter Fraud, “Never Seen It On Such A Magnitude”
https://nopcbsnews.com/rod-blagojevic...
https://www.infowars.com/posts/rod-bl...
Must See Video! DC Police Estimate STOP THE STEAL TRUMP March Topped 1 Million in Washington D.C. On Saturday, November 14th, 2020 - 4 Minute Video!
MSM is desperate to suppress the fact that the American People are angry, awake, and do not accept the results of the election!
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fb1b809...
Go to www.stopthestealcaravan.com to learn more.
NoPcBsNews.Com
http://NoPcBsNews.Com -
No Politically Correct B.S. News! - Provides you with a chance to look at the news headlines in light of history, scripture and Modern Day Prophecies which all seem to corroborate the same conclusion. WE GOT TROUBLES! Turning a blind eye is not the solution! THE SOLUTION IS TURNING BACK TO GOD, AND THE FOUNDATIONS THAT MADE AMERICA GREAT! The Declaration of Independence! The Constitution, The Bill of Rights, and The 10 Commandments!
STOP THE STEAL SCHAUMBURG, IL NOV 29, 2020."
https://youtu.be/fKXz_0DI59g
MAN ARRESTED ALLEGEDLY PULLS GUN ON TRUMP SUPPORTERS @ STOP THE STEAL RALLY SCHAUMBURG IL 11/29/2020...
NOV 29, 2020 - SCHAUMBURG, IL - STOP THE STEAL RALLIES EVERY SUNDAY 12 NOON TO 3 PM UNTIL WRONG IS RIGHTED AND JUSTICE IS REALIZED! TRUMP WON! Schaumburg, IL At The Intersection Of Golf Road And Meacham Road, In The Closed Down Old Macy's Store Parking Lot.
UPDATE! Daily Herald News - GUNMAN ARRESTED AFTER PULLING GUN ON TRUMP SUPPORTERS @ STOP THE STEAL RALLY SCHAUMBURG IL ON NOV 29th, 2020 - Barbara Vitello - Daily Herald News
A Wisconsin man who prosecutors say displayed a loaded handgun after a confrontation in Schaumburg on Sunday was charged with unlawful use of a weapon. Robert Mooers, of Madison, Wisconsin, was held on $4,000 bail and ordered to surrender any firearms he possesses. According to Schaumburg police, about 100 supporters of President Donald Trump gathered near Golf and Meacham roads from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday to protest election results.
About 12 counter protesters were also present, said Schaumburg Sgt. Karen McCartney. After receiving a report of a driver with a pistol, Schaumburg police stopped a vehicle matching the description, which was driven by Mooers, Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Nicole Murphy said. Mooers told police someone reached into his car and struck him in the face after he and his wife engaged with the person, Murphy said. Mooers also told police he had a loaded weapon under the seat. Officers recovered a .9 mm pistol containing a bullet in the chamber, Murphy said. Mooers does not possess a Firearm Owner's Identification card, Murphy said. According to his attorney, Mooers was struck in the face. Appearing in a Rolling Meadows courtroom via Zoom, Mooers had a visible bruise below his left eye. (PHOTO INFO BELOW: NO VISIBLE EVIDENCE MOOERS WAS STRUCK IN THE FACE, BELOW HIS LEFT EYE. NO REDNESS, NO WATERING OR TEARING AND OF COURSE NO BRUISE). Arguing Mooers had "no violence in his background," Assistant Cook County Public Defender Bailee Myers requested reasonable bond. Mooers next appears in court on Dec. 16, 2020 https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20201130/wisconsin-man-arrested-on-gun-charge-following-schaumburg-protest
PHOTOS AND VIDEO FOOTAGE! GO TO: NoPcBsNews.Com
https://nopcbsnews.com/gunman-arrested-after-pulling-gun-on-trump-supporters-stop-the-steal-rally-schaumburg-il-11-29-2020
Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich to Newsmax TV: Election Fraud Is a 'Time-Honored Tradition' in Dem Cities!
Coming out of the Democratic Chicago political establishment I know how they operate,” he said, pointing out Democrats control the political apparatus that counts the votes, the polling places, and the people who count the votes. “It’s a time-honored tradition" he said of Democratic election fraud. He said Americans should rise up and peacefully protest against the political establishment. He called the cause larger than backing the president because it’s about having "fair and free elections." FULL ARTICLE AND VIDEO INTERVIEW!
https://www.newsmax.com/t/newsmax/art...
Rod Blagojevich: Democrats Committing “Widespread” Voter Fraud, “Never Seen It On Such A Magnitude”
https://nopcbsnews.com/rod-blagojevic...
https://www.infowars.com/posts/rod-bl...
Must See Video! DC Police Estimate STOP THE STEAL TRUMP March Topped 1 Million in Washington D.C. On Saturday, November 14th, 2020 - 4 Minute Video!
MSM is desperate to suppress the fact that the American People are angry, awake, and do not accept the results of the election!
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fb1b809...
Go to www.stopthestealcaravan.com to learn more.
NoPcBsNews.Com
http://NoPcBsNews.Com -
No Politically Correct B.S. News! - Provides you with a chance to look at the news headlines in light of history, scripture and Modern Day Prophecies which all seem to corroborate the same conclusion. WE GOT TROUBLES! Turning a blind eye is not the solution! THE SOLUTION IS TURNING BACK TO GOD, AND THE FOUNDATIONS THAT MADE AMERICA GREAT! The Declaration of Independence! The Constitution, The Bill of Rights, and The 10 Commandments!
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