Great Awakening Is Going On in This Country & Will Lead to Great Realignment

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7/8/2021 The Great Awakening (left elite) is going on in this country and will lead to a Great Realignment (coalition of the deplorables). BBC is going to go ahead and demonize the new coalition. Their misinformation about Miles Guo, Steve Bannon, Wuhan. The information warfare part of the CNN, BBC, NYTimes try to break this coalition because they understand the Great Awakening is leading to practical political outcomes. And that is a great realignment like what happened in 1932.