Russia calls out Western elites at UN (WATCH FULL SPEECH)

By refusing to negotiate, the US and NATO left Moscow no choice but to launch its military operation in Ukraine, FM Sergey Lavrov said

Years of NATO encroachment on Russia and the West’s refusal to negotiate over Ukraine left Russia “no choice” but to launch its special military operation, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the UN on Saturday. However, Lavrov added that Russia is now shaping “the future of the world order.”

“The US and its allies want to stop the march of history,” Lavrov declared from the podium in New York, describing how in the aftermath of the Cold War, Washington appointed itself “almost an envoy of God on earth,” launching foreign conflicts at will and expanding the NATO alliance deeper into Eastern Europe.

The shifting of NATO’s borders to the east and its official declaration of interest in the Indo-Pacific region mean that the US-led bloc “now has the goal of subjugating the Asian area,” Lavrov stated. However, it was the West’s refusal to negotiate over Ukraine that led Russia to fight back, he continued.

Source: https://www.rt.com/russia/563476-sergey-lavrov-un-speech-ukraine/







