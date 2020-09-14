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China combines "track & trace" system with notorious social credit score
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9 views • September 14, 2020
DAHBOO7, September 13, 2020

The new system ranks each citizen via a “civilization score” and then places them in a category which determines whether they get priority access to services or are punished and restricted.
The new system represents an expansion of the social credit score and is being initially rolled out in the city of Suzhou and will apply to everyone over the age of 18.-

Learn More:

https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/chinese-government-combines-track-trace-covid-system-social-credit-score

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