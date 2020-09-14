© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China combines "track & trace" system with notorious social credit score
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • September 14, 2020
DAHBOO7, September 13, 2020
The new system ranks each citizen via a “civilization score” and then places them in a category which determines whether they get priority access to services or are punished and restricted.
The new system represents an expansion of the social credit score and is being initially rolled out in the city of Suzhou and will apply to everyone over the age of 18.-
Learn More:
https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/chinese-government-combines-track-trace-covid-system-social-credit-score
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated:
https://www.paypal.me/dahboo7
DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
Sign UP! https://dlive.tv/DLive?wnt=go_live%3Fref%3Ddahboo7
If you want to stream, Sign Up! https://dlive.tv/?name=dahboo7
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7/
Mixer- https://mixer.com/DAHBOO7
www.undergroundworldnews.com
DAHBOO777 https://www.youtube.com/Dahboo777
https://twitter.com/dahboo7
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OI5k61XI4sbZ/
UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/
The new system ranks each citizen via a “civilization score” and then places them in a category which determines whether they get priority access to services or are punished and restricted.
The new system represents an expansion of the social credit score and is being initially rolled out in the city of Suzhou and will apply to everyone over the age of 18.-
Learn More:
https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/chinese-government-combines-track-trace-covid-system-social-credit-score
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated:
https://www.paypal.me/dahboo7
DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
Sign UP! https://dlive.tv/DLive?wnt=go_live%3Fref%3Ddahboo7
If you want to stream, Sign Up! https://dlive.tv/?name=dahboo7
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7/
Mixer- https://mixer.com/DAHBOO7
www.undergroundworldnews.com
DAHBOO777 https://www.youtube.com/Dahboo777
https://twitter.com/dahboo7
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OI5k61XI4sbZ/
UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.